Bar Council hails repeal of AP Land Titling Act
Rajamahendravaram: Member of Andhra Pradesh State Bar Council and eminent lawyer Muppalla Subbarao thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for signing the repeal of the Land Titling Act.
Naidu’s signature for repealing the Land Titling Act, which was brought by the previous YSR Congress government undemocratically and against the fundamental principles of the Constitution is historic, he said.
He said that the Land Titling Act, which has made the property of the people of the state unsafe, has become dangerous. Muppalla said that the land titling act is proof of Jagan Sarkar’s anarchic rule.
He said that the ambition of lawyers, farmers’ associations, and public associations who fought tirelessly against this act has been fulfilled.
He opined that in a democracy, governments should administer according to the aspirations of the people. He asked the new government to restore the public systems that were destroyed in all kinds of ways, provide good governance to the people, and protect democracy.