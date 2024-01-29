BBA celebrates diamond jubilee of Supreme Court

Vijayawada: The members of Bezwada Bar Association celebrated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of India by cutting a cake on the premises of the Association here on Sunday.

President of Bar Association KB Sundar and Vice-president Puppala Srinviasa Rao addressing the advocates said that the Supreme Court started functioning on January 28, 1950 and completed 74 years of its existence. The Supreme Court had been protecting the Constitution and the rights of citizens since its inception, they said.

About 36,308 judgements, reports in 519 volumes are available in digital format freely, they said.

Advocates Somu Krishna Murthy, Naraharisetti Jyothi, Battula Venkateswarlu, Akula Panduranga Vithal, Pagadala Anjaneyulu, Sunkara Krishnamurthy Chowdary, Battula Sai, Palisetti Kiran, Sairam, Raisa, Aruna, Tagaram Kiran, Mettigunta Gopikrishna and others were present.