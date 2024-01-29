Live
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
- RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
- Commuters urged to avoid certain routes ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk
- Hyderabad: Union Minister to inaugurate a light and sound show at OU Arts College today
- Over 1 in 4 firms ban GenAI over privacy, data security risks: Report
- Hyderabad: TUWJF felicitates Aamir Ali Khan, Shabbir Ali
Just In
BBA celebrates diamond jubilee of Supreme Court
Vijayawada: The members of Bezwada Bar Association celebrated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of India by cutting a cake on the premises of the Association here on Sunday.
President of Bar Association KB Sundar and Vice-president Puppala Srinviasa Rao addressing the advocates said that the Supreme Court started functioning on January 28, 1950 and completed 74 years of its existence. The Supreme Court had been protecting the Constitution and the rights of citizens since its inception, they said.
About 36,308 judgements, reports in 519 volumes are available in digital format freely, they said.
Advocates Somu Krishna Murthy, Naraharisetti Jyothi, Battula Venkateswarlu, Akula Panduranga Vithal, Pagadala Anjaneyulu, Sunkara Krishnamurthy Chowdary, Battula Sai, Palisetti Kiran, Sairam, Raisa, Aruna, Tagaram Kiran, Mettigunta Gopikrishna and others were present.