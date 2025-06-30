BC welfare minister directs special care for hostel students

Tadepalli: Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Savitha on Sunday urged wardens of BC hostels to exercise extreme caution and provide special attention to students during the ongoing monsoon season. She specifically instructed that only fresh food and boiled, cooled water should be provided to the students.

Minister Savitha’s directives came during a felicitation by representatives of the State BC Hostel Welfare Officers Association on Sunday, marking her completion of one year as the State BC Welfare Minister.

With the new academic year commencing and the monsoon season underway, Minister Savitha stressed the importance of special care for students. She explicitly instructed the provision of fresh food and boiled and cooled water to all hostel residents. Wardens were advised to ensure immediate medical services from available doctors if students exhibit symptoms such as colds, headaches, or fever.

The Minister announced that she is actively working towards an increase in diet charges for hostel students. She confirmed that the matter has already been brought to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

She noted that a decision on diet charge revisions would likely cover not only BC hostels but also those under the Social and Tribal Welfare departments, with an announcement expected soon.

Savitha also assured that she would raise the issues of filling vacant Class IV positions, HWO (Hostel Welfare Officer) vacancies, and the promotions of ABCWO (Assistant BC Welfare Officer) with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The minister stated that students in hostels faced significant hardships due to the negligence of the previous government. She highlighted that the current coalition government, immediately after coming to power, has begun allocating funds and working towards resolving these issues.

The representatives of the State BC Hostel Welfare Officers Association submitted a memorandum outlining various problems to Minister Savitha. The event saw the participation of prominent members of the association, including State President Mastan, Honorary President Dayanand Raju, State Associate President Rajolu Srinu, Sagar Babu, and various district presidents and members.