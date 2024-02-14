BCs are fighting for self-respect in YSRCP rule: TDP

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the ruling YSRCP that it has deceived BC leaders and now they are coming out from that party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he recalled that YSRCP BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy came out and said BC leaders have no respect in the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has turned the BCs into a mere vote bank and has deceived them.

He criticised that BCs are being silenced by the ruling party by giving some ornamental posts and said that giving nominal positions is not social justice. Though the government was claiming that it set up 56 corporations for BCs, those corporations exist for namesake only and they have no funds. Now, BCs are fighting for their self-respect, he said.