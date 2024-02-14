Live
- Congress criticises KCR’s unmet promises in protest meet
- Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao
- Controversy on KRMB is for suitcases, sharing, says BJP
- Kaleshwaram project will cost a bomb to wrap up: Top babus
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Dy Mayor calls on CM, triggering speculation of her joining Cong
- Nilam Madhu to re-join Cong?
- AHOY MEDIGADDA...! Vigilance report will be discussed threadbare in Assembly: Revanth
Just In
BCs are fighting for self-respect in YSRCP rule: TDP
Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the ruling YSRCP that it has deceived BC leaders and now they...
Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the ruling YSRCP that it has deceived BC leaders and now they are coming out from that party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he recalled that YSRCP BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy came out and said BC leaders have no respect in the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has turned the BCs into a mere vote bank and has deceived them.
He criticised that BCs are being silenced by the ruling party by giving some ornamental posts and said that giving nominal positions is not social justice. Though the government was claiming that it set up 56 corporations for BCs, those corporations exist for namesake only and they have no funds. Now, BCs are fighting for their self-respect, he said.