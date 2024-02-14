  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BCs are fighting for self-respect in YSRCP rule: TDP

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the ruling YSRCP that it has deceived BC leaders and now they...

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the ruling YSRCP that it has deceived BC leaders and now they are coming out from that party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he recalled that YSRCP BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy came out and said BC leaders have no respect in the party. Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has turned the BCs into a mere vote bank and has deceived them.

He criticised that BCs are being silenced by the ruling party by giving some ornamental posts and said that giving nominal positions is not social justice. Though the government was claiming that it set up 56 corporations for BCs, those corporations exist for namesake only and they have no funds. Now, BCs are fighting for their self-respect, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X