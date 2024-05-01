BCs will get priority only with TDP, says NDA Alliance Candidate Julakanti Brahmareddy

In a recent announcement, NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahmareddy stated that the possibility of statehood for BCs is only achievable with the support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This declaration came following the news that 50 families of BC SC ST minority groups in the 25th ward of Macharla Municipal Corporation joined the YCP party, but later switched their allegiance to TDP under the leadership of Ellaboyna Siva Ellaboyna Mallikarjuna.

During a gathering, Julakanti Brahma Reddy assured the newly joined members that funds would be allocated for their financial development within the corporation in a proportional manner. He also pledged to reinstate the Adharana scheme with a budget of five thousand crores and promised to provide pensions to BC SC minorities after 50 years.

The event was attended by several party leaders and activists, including Kommara Durga Rao, Enumula Keshavareddy, Mother Saheb Patan Babu Khan, Guthikonda Satyanarayana Reddy, Shiva Narayana Nagaraju, Shinu Koteswara Rao, Kashipati Madina Vinod, as well as representatives from the Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP parties.