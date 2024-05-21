Telangana State Anthem "Telangana Geetham" to be Released Soon

In a significant development, the government has completed the exercise on the Telangana State Anthem, also known as Telangana Geetham. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has made arrangements for the release of this song, with Sonia Gandhi expected to be present at the event on June 2.

The original Telangana song, Jaya Jayahe, was written by the renowned poet Andesri. However, some changes have been made to the song to make it more relevant to the current times. The revised version of the song is approximately one and a half minutes in length and has been composed by Revanth Govt in collaboration with the film music director Keeravani.

It has been a decade since the formation of the Telangana state, and until now, there was no official state anthem. Recognizing the importance of having a separate state anthem, the Telangana government took a key decision in a recent cabinet meeting to finalize the Telangana Geetham.

The original song written by Andesri was approved by the cabinet earlier, but modifications were deemed necessary to reflect the post-Telangana movement era. Following suggestions from the government, Andesri made the required changes to the song, which have now been approved by the state government.

The release of the Telangana Geetham is part of the government's plans to celebrate the completion of ten years since the formation of the state with great enthusiasm on June 2. The event is expected to be a grand affair, with the presence of Sonia Gandhi adding to its significance.