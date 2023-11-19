Be watchful against cyber fraudsters: Discom official

Nellore:Beware of cyber fraudsters, who are stealing money from the bank accounts by sending fake SMS in the name of paying power bills, V Vijayan, the SE of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), alerted the people.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the SE revealed that for the past few months, a cyber fraudster gang has been calling and threatening consumers in the district that their service would be disconnect if they delay paying their power bills. After this call, the fraudsters will send an OTP to the consumer’s phone to pay the bill. If the consumer pays the amount, that amount would be credited into the accounts of the swindlers, he added.



The SE clarified that the APSPDCL will never sent such messages asking people to pay bills. He appealed the public to pay power bills either through APSPDCL official App or Phone Pay and Google Pay.