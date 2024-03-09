Beeda Jyoti Advocates Women's Empowerment and Recognition at Telugu Desam Party's International Women's Day Celebrations

Beeda Jyoti, in her address at the International Women's Day celebrations held at the Telugu Desam Party's Nellore district office, emphasized the indomitable spirit and achievements of women across various spheres, alongside paying tribute to trailblazing figures who have paved the way for women's empowerment.

Reflecting on the theme of limitless possibilities for women, Jyoti highlighted the remarkable progress and challenges overcome by women in diverse fields, underscoring their resilience and capacity to effect positive change. Drawing inspiration from historical figures like Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher who championed education as a tool for women's upliftment, she underscored the importance of acknowledging and honoring the contributions of such visionary women.

Jyoti also underscored the pivotal role of women in shaping political narratives and governance, citing instances where women's influence has been pivotal in shaping or dismantling governments. She lauded the Telugu Desam Party's commitment to women's empowerment, citing initiatives such as granting women half the right to property, providing legislative opportunities, and advocating for gender equality through measures like 33 percent reservation for women.



Highlighting the exemplary contributions of women like Ki.She.Dubagunta.Roshamma, who challenged societal norms and stood against oppression, Jyoti underscored the significance of supporting political entities that prioritize and respect women's rights and advancement. She expressed concern over the challenges faced by women in contemporary society, urging for greater support and recognition to address the pressing issues affecting women's well-being and progress.

Through her impassioned address, Beeda Jyoti underscored the importance of celebrating women's achievements, advocating for gender equality, and fostering a supportive environment that empowers women to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society's advancement and transformation.