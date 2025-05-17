BEL’s night vision lens played key role in Operation Sindoor

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University Prof K Ramji stated that Pakistan, India’s neighbouring country, has become a hotbed for terrorists, and that the roots of terrorist attacks worldwide can be traced back to Pakistan.

On Friday, a Tiranga rally was taken out at the university with a large national flag to congratulate the Indian army on its success in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked that in today’s world, where wars have been ongoing for years, the fighting spirit of the Indian soldiers, which brought the enemy nation to its knees within three days, has inspired the people of the country. He expressed pride that the Night Vision Lens, manufactured by the Machilipatnam BEL Company, played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

He lauded India’s integrity, stating that the destruction of terrorist bases and air bases in Pakistan, without causing harm to civilians, is a testament to the country’s honesty. He urged the youth to remain vigilant for the welfare of the nation.

The rally, organised under the auspices of the Krishna University Engineering College, saw the participation of Registrar Prof N Usha, Engineering College Principal Dr Vijayakumari, Pharmacy College Principal Dr Rambabu, Finance Officer Rathan, PD Gopi, the professors, the assistant professors, non-teaching staff, and students.