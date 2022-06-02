Bengal Tiger is elusive and people are tension- ridden

Prathipadu( Kakinada District): The Royal Bengal Tiger is elusive and troubling the forest officials with its evasive movements in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district. The forest officials are running helter – skelter to trap and track the Bengal Tiger at any cost. Already it killed three cattles and on Wednesday late night it killed one cow Pandavulapalem - Podapaka village in prathipadu Mandal. According to the forest officials, during the night at Pandavulapalem it came for water and hunted the cow and killed it. The forest officials identified the pugmarks at Pandavulapalem.

Despite advanced cameras and huge number of forest personnel are unable to catch the Bengal Tiger. According to the officials, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has not issued a letter of permission to catch the tiger. So District Forest officials are eagerly awaiting the letter of permission from them.

Speaking to "The Hans India" District Forest Officer IKV Raju said that the Bengal Tiger moved between Pandavulapalem - Podapaka village and attacked the cow and killed it on late night of Wednesday. He said that they have been making great efforts in catching the Bengal Tiger and also invited experts from Nagarjunasagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve. Even if permission is not given they should use tranquilizers in the presence of veterinary doctors to catch the tiger. Mr. Raju stated that they would abide by NTCA rules and guidelines in catching the Bengal Tiger.



