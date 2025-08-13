BEST Innovation University observes National Anti-Ragging Day

Sathya Sai District: The BEST Innovation University marked National Anti-Ragging Day with a significant event, aligning with UGC guidelines.

The programme, themed “Say No to Ragging – Build a Respectful Campus,” emphasized zero tolerance towards ragging.

Prof. Sairam Pattnaik, Registrar, outlined the legal framework and the university’s anti-ragging policy. Dr Paramesh H, Associate Dean & Professor, CASAR, emphasized the university’s commitment to student safety and dignity.

Student leaders and faculty members discussed the importance of a ragging-free environment and peer responsibility.

A UGC Anti-Ragging Awareness video was screened. Participants took the Anti-Ragging pledge, affirming their commitment to eradicating ragging.

BEST Innovation University reiterated its pledge to maintain vigilance and enforce its zero-tolerance policy, ensuring a safe and respectful campus for all.

The event concluded with a solemn rendition of the National Anthem.