Live
- RG Kar victim's father rejects Kolkata Police claim of no evidence of attack on his wife
- World Organ Donation Day: Raising awareness about importance of organ donation
- Young equestrian rides to glory
- Mindfulness can tackle anxiety, say researchers
- Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day
- CBSE skill courses: Building future-ready students beyond academics
- India Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Rainfall in Telangana Over the Next Three Days
- Mom-daughter held for stealing jewellery from landlord’s house
- CM flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in Dausa road accident
BEST Innovation University observes National Anti-Ragging Day
The BEST Innovation University marked National Anti-Ragging Day with a significant event, aligning with UGC guidelines.
Sathya Sai District: The BEST Innovation University marked National Anti-Ragging Day with a significant event, aligning with UGC guidelines.
The programme, themed “Say No to Ragging – Build a Respectful Campus,” emphasized zero tolerance towards ragging.
Prof. Sairam Pattnaik, Registrar, outlined the legal framework and the university’s anti-ragging policy. Dr Paramesh H, Associate Dean & Professor, CASAR, emphasized the university’s commitment to student safety and dignity.
Student leaders and faculty members discussed the importance of a ragging-free environment and peer responsibility.
A UGC Anti-Ragging Awareness video was screened. Participants took the Anti-Ragging pledge, affirming their commitment to eradicating ragging.
BEST Innovation University reiterated its pledge to maintain vigilance and enforce its zero-tolerance policy, ensuring a safe and respectful campus for all.
The event concluded with a solemn rendition of the National Anthem.