Best performers among ticket checking staff felicitated

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra felicitated best performers of the ticket checking staff of Waltair Division for their outstanding contributions during the month of May -2025. The felicitation was held in the presence of senior divisional commercial manager K. Saandeep.

The ticket checking staff of Waltair Division, which includes amenities, station staff, and squad staff, delivered exceptional results in May 2025.

The team achieved a remarkable collection of fare and penalty to the tune of Rs.2.412 crore, marking a significant increase compared to last May.

In recognition of their exceptional dedication and commitment, the staff members were honoured.

They include Y Appala Raju, TTI, Vizianagaram and K Srinivasa Rao, TTI, Srikakulam Road as they helped realise Rs.4.90 lakh and Rs.4.43 lakh of fare and penalty respectively, detecting several cases.

Divisional Railway Manager commended the relentless efforts of the ticket checking staff for their dedication, diligence, and significant role in performing their duties and ensuring passenger compliance.