Better conditions in State for mega investments: Minister

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest industrial investment in the country, stated Minister for BC Welfare and Public Relations Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna and added that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has made good progress in terms of industrial and economic development.

Addressing a press meet at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Minister said that the State's GDP was much ahead compared to national average, which has registered 11.43 per cent GDP. He informed the media that so far, the State government had spent Rs 1.92 lakh crore on welfare schemes alone. The AP also achieved 1st rank in Ease-of-Doing-Business overtaking Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu due to implementation of new industrial policies, single window system and providing incentives to businessmen, he added.

"According to the Department for Promotion of Industry, Andhra Pradesh got Rs 40,361 crore investments by July. Compared to other States, the State stood fifth place in getting investments across the country and secured thirds place in establishing industries," Gopalakrishna added.

Minister Chelluboina further claimed that they were taking special care to get more investments in the Global Investment Summit, which will commence in March.