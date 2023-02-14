  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Better conditions in State for mega investments: Minister

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna addressing the media at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday
x

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna addressing the media at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday

Highlights

AP is the best State in terms of drawing investments in the country, says Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Andhra Pradesh is attracting the highest industrial investment in the country, stated Minister for BC Welfare and Public Relations Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna and added that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has made good progress in terms of industrial and economic development.

Addressing a press meet at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Minister said that the State's GDP was much ahead compared to national average, which has registered 11.43 per cent GDP. He informed the media that so far, the State government had spent Rs 1.92 lakh crore on welfare schemes alone. The AP also achieved 1st rank in Ease-of-Doing-Business overtaking Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu due to implementation of new industrial policies, single window system and providing incentives to businessmen, he added.

"According to the Department for Promotion of Industry, Andhra Pradesh got Rs 40,361 crore investments by July. Compared to other States, the State stood fifth place in getting investments across the country and secured thirds place in establishing industries," Gopalakrishna added.

Minister Chelluboina further claimed that they were taking special care to get more investments in the Global Investment Summit, which will commence in March.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X