Better living conditions for Polavaram evacuees promised

Eluru / Battaigudem / Jilugumilli: State Civil Supplies Minister and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar said that a special plan will be formulated and implemented to provide better living conditions to the Polavaram Project displaced persons.

He handed over Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards to the displaced persons at R&R Colony in Reddy Ganapavaram of Buttaigudem mandal on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Minister enquired about the problems of the displaced persons in the colony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that his government will never forget the sacrifices of the 35,000 displaced persons who vacated their lands for the construction of the most prestigious national multipurpose irrigation project, the Polavaram Project, and the government will support them in every way. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to Polavaram, responded positively to the problems of the displaced and ordered that steps be taken to ensure justice to the displaced.

He said that the displaced are being provided with Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards for food security and they would get 35 kg of rice free of cost every month.

He said that employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of the displaced families and a special survey will be conducted for this. The Minister instructed the officials to provide roads, drainage, drinking water, education, medical and other basic facilities in the rehabilitation colony within six months.

The Minister instructed the officials to ensure that drinking water problems do not arise in the colonies under any circumstances and to supply water through tankers if necessary. The Minister said that Rs 27 crore has already been spent on road development in the Polavaram constituency in the last financial year and another Rs 20 crore will be sanctioned in the current financial year.

He said that the displaced will be provided with full compensation as per the rules. He said that 4.64 crore rice card holders in the state are being provided with rice every month.

The minister said that the issuance of new ration cards will be started soon. He said that the coalition government is giving equal priority to welfare as well as development and is providing Rs 2,700 crore as pension to 63 lakh people in the state every month. He said that the Talliki Vandanam scheme will be implemented from the next academic year.

After participating in the programmes organised in Reddy Ganapavaram and Rautugudem villages on Tuesday for a two-day tour of Polavaram constituency, Minister Nadendla Manohar arrived at Barrinkalapadu to inaugurate Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju’s camp office. The tribal people welcomed him with traditional tribal dances and music. The minister, who was impressed by their dance, wore the horns and danced with them. MLA Chirri Balaraju’s family also participated in the joy of the tribals.

State Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur, District Collector K Vetri Selvi, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, ITDA PO Ramulu Nayak, Unguturu MLA Pathsamatla Dharmaraju, Tricar Chairman Boragam Srinivas, RTC Zonal Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu, RDO MV Ramana, Tahsildar Achyut, Jana Sena leaders Kotikalapudi Govindaraju, Karatam Sai, Gaddamanugu Ravi, local public representatives, and others participated in the programme.