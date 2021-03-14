Bhainsa Rape Incident: SJWHR demands stringent punishment for child rapist

Kurnool: Social Justice for World Human Rights (SJWHR) national secretary Mary Neeraja demanded the government to award grave punishment to the rapists on children.

Addressing media conference here on Saturday, Mary Neeraja condemned raping a three-and-half year old girl at a village in Bhainsa mandal in Nirmal district on Wednesday.

She said the atrocities on women were going on despite making several laws to protect them by the state and Central governments.

The incidents were taking place due to the lapses in the implementation of laws, she pointed out. "The only way to stop the crime against women is to award grave punishments to culprits just after the incident.

If the accused punished sternly, then others would never dare to commit such heinous crimes," she stated.

She demanded the state government to prosecute the rapist without further delay and render justice to the victim's family members.

She also assured that the SJWHR would stand by the victim family members and fight against any atrocity till the justice is rendered, added Mary Neeraja.