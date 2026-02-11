Bhakta Kannappa Dhwajarohanam marks beginning of Maha Sivaratri

Tirupati: The Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams began in a grand and devotional atmosphere at the famous Srikalahasti Devasthanam on Tuesday.

The annual festival started with the traditional Ankurarpanam and Bhakta Kannappa Dhwajarohanam, performed as per Vedic rituals. Dhwajarohanam ceremony took place in a colourful and spiritual manner, drawing a large number of devotees. As per long-standing tradition, the ritual is performed to invite the Ashta Dikpalakas, gods, sages, and divine beings to attend the Brahmotsavams of Lord Srikalahasteeswara, worshipped as Vayu Lingeswara.

Bhakta Kannappa, the great devotee of Lord Siva, is believed to symbolically extend this invitation from Mount Kailasa.

Special first prayers were offered to Bhakta Kannappa, marking the formal beginning of the annual celebrations. Earlier, the Bhakta Kannappa Utsava Murthy was beautifully decorated at the Alankara Mandapam inside the Srikalahasteeswara Temple, where special pujas were performed.

Later, temple officials, Vedic scholars, priests, and archakas carried puja materials and silk clothes in a traditional procession to the Bhakta Kannappa shrine located on Kailasa Giri hill near the temple.

The Utsava Murthy of Bhakta Kannappa was placed on a palanquin and taken in a grand procession accompanied by music, drums, and chants, creating a festive atmosphere.

At the Bhakta Kannappa Temple, the idol was ceremonially seated and offered all rituals. The procession then reached the Dwajasthambam, where special pujas were conducted. Amid Vedic chants by scholars, the sacred flag was hoisted on the flagstaff, marking the successful completion of the event.

Thousands of devotees participated in the event, filling the surroundings with chants of “Om Namah Sivaya,” which echoed in all directions.

Among those present were Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, Temple Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, BJP State Vice President Kola Anand Kumar, Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy along with Devasthanam board members, officials, leaders, party workers, and others.