Bhanu dares Bhumana for a public debate on charges
Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s allegations were baseless, malicious and tarnish the image of TTD, the temple administration of world famous Tirumala temple.
Reacting strongly to the YSRCP leader’s allegations against a senior official and also TTD, he said it was a desperate attempt by the TTD former chairman to cover up all his wrongdoings when he was TTD chairman.
Under the previous YSRCP rule, the TTD was full of scams, particularly during Karunakar Reddy tenure as chairman affecting TTD and pilgrims.
He dared Karunakar Reddy for a public debate on his allegations and added that he is ready to prove that all his allegations are false, motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of TTD which is providing better services to devotees now.