Bharat seeks help for devpt of industrial corridors
Vijayawada: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat on Tuesday urged the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav to take measures for the development railway projects and national industrial development corridors in Andhra Pradesh.
During his meeting with Ashwini Vaishnav. In Delhi, Bharat explained the details of the Orvakallu Node under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor, Krishna patnam node under the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor and sought the co-operation from the minister for the development of the region.
He submitted a representation to the Central Minister for the rail connectivity and infrastructure development to Krishna patnam port and industrial corridors. He stressed the need for new railway line from Dupadu railway station to Betamcharla under the Orvakallu node. He also requested for the development of 12km railway line to connect the Krishna patnam industrial node. He said rail connectivity is very vital for the industrial growth in the State.