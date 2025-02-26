Live
Just In
Bharatanatyam presentation enthralls viewers
- The programme aimed at promoting performing arts
- Students were treated to a Classical performance
- The presentation had a mix of tradition and innovation
Visakhapatnam: The student community at GITAM was treated to a mesmerising theatrical experience as renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya presented Classical dance performance at the campus here on Tuesday.
Organised by the Directorate of Student Life under the initiative of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth, the event provided a platform for the classical dance enthusiasts to view a captivating dance performance by Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya.
Blending tradition and innovation, the Bharatanatyam exponent, a recipient of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, showcased exceptional classical dance skills. A senior disciple of the legendary Guru Chitra Visweswaran, Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya’s recital emphasised on graceful movements and ‘Utplavanas’, leaving a magical spell on the audience.
Speaking on the occasion, dean of the institution’s Student Life Balakumar mentioned that the institution is committed to promoting cultural excellence, focusing on the holistic development of students through a host of initiatives.
Head of the institution’s Fine and Performing Arts Department Amukta Malyada highlighted that Bharatanatyam is a vital part of India’s cultural heritage that reflects a rich repository of Indian values, aesthetics and philosophies.