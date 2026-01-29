Bharatanatyam recital impresses audience

Vijayawada: The second day of the 9th Invitation Drama Festival organised by Tapaswi Cultural Arts, Vijayawada, in association with Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi and Kodali Brothers was held at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam on Tuesday.

The programme commenced with a graceful Bharatanatyam recital by twin sisters Amitha and Amulya, disciples of Dance Guru Hemanth Kumar. They presented Swagata Nrityam, followed by Dasavataram and a Padam. Their performances were well appreciated by the audience.

On the occasion, noted playwright and story writer Valluru Sivaprasad was honoured with the title “Tapaswi Kalaseva” in recognition of his contributions to theatre and literature. Speaking after receiving the honour, Sivaprasad opined that the government should extend greater support to drama and theatre on par with the film industry.

Dr B Jayaprakash presided over the meeting. Puvvada Sudhakar, Dogiparthi Sankara Rao, honorary president of Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam, and other dignitaries were present on the dais. Later in the evening, two playlets titled “Kanneetiki Viluventa” and “Vastavam” were staged, which received a good response from the audience. The programme was conducted by Chivukula Haragopal,Venigalla Bhaskar, Bhayana Srinivasa Rao and others.