GM Northern Railway Inspects Srinagar-Katra Section Amid Heavy Snowfall

New Delhi, 29th January, 2026

Shri Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, conducted an extensive inspection of the Srinagar to Katra rail section today. The inspection comes at a crucial time when the Kashmir Valley is witnessing challenging weather conditions due to ongoing heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

Inspection of Key Stations and Infrastructure

During the visit, the General Manager inspected several key stations, including Srinagar, Pampore, Anantnag, and Quazigund. He meticulously reviewed the passenger amenities available at these stations to ensure that travelers are comfortable despite the harsh winter.

Shri Verma paid special attention in reviewing the ongoing maintenance and construction work on various tunnels and bridges. To ensure the highest safety standards, he personally inspected critical track elements, including points, switches, and turnouts, ensuring they remain operational during the freeze.

Focus on Ground Staff and Safety

A major highlight of the inspection was the General Manager's interaction with the ground staff and track maintainers. Acknowledging their dedication to working in freezing conditions, Shri Verma sought direct feedback regarding the challenges they face in maintaining the tracks during winter.

"The safety and well-being of our ground staff, who work tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures, is paramount," Shri Verma stated.

He instructed the accompanying officials to ensure that all necessary winter equipment and safety gear are provided to the ground staff immediately. He emphasized that the workforce must be fully equipped to handle track maintenance effectively given the current climatic conditions.

Concluding the inspection, the General Manager reviewed other ongoing infrastructure projects in the region. He advised all officers to adhere to strict deadlines, ensuring that the railway network remains robust and developmental works are not hindered by the weather.

(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)

Chief Public Relations Officer