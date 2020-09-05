Bhavanapadu seaport will change fate of Srikakulam district: Deputy CM D Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Fate of Srikakulam district will change with the completion of proposed seaport at Bhavanapadu in Santhabommali mandal, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps Dharmana Krishna Das and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju.



They conducted a preparatory meeting with the affected people of the proposed seaport at Srikakulam on Saturday. On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister explained that the State government allotted Rs 3,669.95 crore for the first phase of seaport and of it Rs 261 crore will be spent for land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package.

For completion of the first phase of the seaport, the government fixed 36 months period, he pointed out.

Total required land for the proposed seaport is an extent of 2,554 acres, of it 527 acres of land belongs to government. For existing harbour at Bhavanapadu, government had acquired 260 acres previously. At present, the government needs to acquire 1,767 acres for the seaport, Krishna Das explained.

He assured to pay compensation for all the affected families as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. As per the Act, Rs 13 lakh will be compensation for one acre of land along with 0.05 cents house site to each displaced family and Rs 10 lakh package will be paid to those who attained 18 years of age (adults in the family).

District Collector J Nivas, officials of various departments and residents of port-affected villages, Bhavanapadu and Marripadu in Santhabommali mandal, Devunalthada, Suryamanipuram, Komaralthada and Pollada villages in Vajrapukotturu mandal took part in the meeting.