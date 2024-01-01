Bhavani Deeksha Viramana from Jan 3

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Karnati Ramamohana Rao and executive officer KS Ramarao on Sunday inspected the arrangements being made for the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment to be held from January 3 to 7 atop Indrakeeladri. It is estimated that over five lakh devotees will visit the temple for the Deeksha Viramana.

The temple administration is making elaborate arrangements for the devotees. Ramamohana Rao and Ramarao visited the queue lines, tonsure centres, bathing ghats, ticket counters, coconut breaking places, prasadam counters, homa gundam venues and Annadanam counters. They discussed with the officials about the progress of arrangements and suggested the latter take all measures for the successful conduct of Deeksha Viramana.

Bhavani Deeksha Viramana is one of the important annual events attended by lakhs of devotees from across the AP and Telangana. The temple administration will arrange parking facilities for vehicles near the temple and other places. Security arrangements will be made near the bathing ghats to prevent any untoward incident.