Bheemasingi sugar factory shut down for facelift

Bheemasingi (Vizianagaram): Bheemasingi cooperative sugar factory located in Jami mandal in the district has been shut down for modernisation. The government had proposed to modernize the age old factory and increase the capacity of the company. As a result, a technical committee appointed by the government submitted a detailed report and recommendations to government. As per the recommendations, the firm is shut down for modernisation. The sugarcane produced by the farmers would be diverted to NCS sugar factory, Sankili Sugars and GMR Sugars in Srikakulam district. The 45-years-old factory is running with outdated machines and technology and achieving poor results.



Victor Raju, MD of Bheemasingi sugars said, 'The firm will be renovated with modern machinery and the capacity of the unit will also be increased to facilitate more crushing. So the works will be launched soon. The sugarcane meanwhile will be directed to other units with transport expenditure paid by the company. After renovation, the farmers will get more income and bills also will be paid in stipulated time. The factory will start functioning in next crushing season."