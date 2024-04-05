Bhimavaram: International conference on cognitive computing commences

Bhimavaram: Professor in Electronics and Communication Engineering Dr Rajeev Tripathi participated as chief guest at the three-day 5th EAI International Conference on Cognitive Computing and Cyber-Physical Systems in hybrid mode organised at the Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) here on Thursday by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in association with European Alliance for Innovation (EAI).

Speaking in the conference, Tripathi said that cyber physical systems can help optimise their operations and provide reliability to their systems.

Dr Nishu Gupta, who was guest of honour, said that the main components of cognitive systems are Control System, Networking, IoT, Data Analysis, Security and Information Management System.

Principal Dr Magam Venu of Vishnu Institute of said that cognitive computing leads to efficient business processes, intelligent financial decisions and cost savings. A total of 266 papers from more than 110 institutions across seven countries (USA, Australia, Italy, Norway, Bahrain, Nigeria, and India) were submitted, out of these, 133 papers have been accepted and 101 papers will be presented in hybrid mode in this conference. These accepted papers will be peer-reviewed and will be published in Springer LNICST book series (Scopus indexed).

VIT Director Dr Dasika Suryanarayana said that this conference will serve as a key platform for researchers, Scholars, Industry Experts, Engineers and Policy makers across the globe to foster their brilliant ideas, innovative findings and collaboration aimed at solving the latest challenges the world is facing today.

Vice-Principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, Head of Department of Electronics and Communication Prof K Srinivas, R&D Dean Prof N Padmavathy, Technical Programme Committee chairman Dr Prakash Pareek, heads of various Departments unveiled IC4S 2024 souvenir on the occasion. ECE department faculty, supporting staff, administrative staff, researchers and students also were present.