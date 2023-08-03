Bhimavaram: National Concrete Canoe Competition held

Bhimavaram: Department of Civil Engineering of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram, has organised National Concrete Canoe Competition (NCCC) – ViBORAC on Wednesday at its Yanamadurru campus in Bhimavaram mandal.

This national concrete canoe competition not only provides civil engineering students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on practical experience while testing their skills with concrete mix designs and project management challenges but also a practical application of the engineering principles they learn in the classroom, along with important team and project management skills they will need in their careers.

Veera Biradar, Chairman & Managing Director of Transheight Consultants Private Limited was the chief guest and KV Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, was the chief patron.

Addressing the students at the inaugural function, Veera Biradar said that civil engineers play a vital role in the development and advancement of the society, as they help to create physical foundations upon which communities are built. In future, civil engineers will continue to be important in addressing the infrastructure needs of growing populations.

SVES Vice-Chairman R Ravichandran congratulated the entire team of Civil Engineering department, Principal and Vice-Principal for conducting such a good hands-on experience competition for students at national level, which is a first of its kind in the region.

Convener Dr P Gireesh Kumar, HOD-CE, SVECW, presented a detailed report on the competition.

From the afternoon onwards, competition began wherein 10 teams participated from eight Institutions across the nation. In addition to this, students of 16 institutions across the nation participated and witnessed the competition.

Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Principal Dr P Srinivasa Raju of SVECW, administrative staff, faculty members and students of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women attended the programme.