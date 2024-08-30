Live
Just In
Bhimavaram: National Sports Day celebrated
Highlights
Bhimavaram: The students of SRKR Engineering College took out a rally with national flags on the occasion of National Sports Day in the college campus...
Bhimavaram:
The students of SRKR Engineering College took out a rally with national flags on the occasion of National Sports Day in the college campus here on Thursday.
College Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju, college vice-president SV Ranga Raju, college physical director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju, staff and students paid tribute to the portrait of legendary hockey player Dhyanchand on the birth anniversary.
National Sports Day is observed in the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dhyanchand. Principal Muralikrishnam Raju congratulated and greeted the sports persons and students.
