Bhimavaram: SRKR alumni give scholarship to students

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College alumni girl students introduced 'GiTA' (Girls in Technology Advancement) scholarship with an initial fund of Rs 10 lakh, said principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the principal said that a group of 17 girl students who completed engineering in the college of 1984 to 1987 batches, nearly 37 years ago, raised the fund.

The group was coordinated by Lalita Ketineni to organise the funding campaign in the memory of the late beloved woman faculty Gita Raj.

Every year two girl students—one from Civil Engineering and another from ECE branch—would get scholarship worth Rs 25,000 in the second year.

On Monday, 2nd year Civil engineering student Aregela Jyothirmyee and ECE student Ivvala Kiranmayee received the scholarships. College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju praised the former students for their efforts.

"It is the great dedication to the nation and the affection towards the faculty as well as the college," he said. College Alumni Association chief financial officer Dr VK Viswanadha Raju, ECE Professor DVR Mohan appreciated the girl students who set up GiTA scholarship.