Live
- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Just In
Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy is planning to file for an initial public offering (IPO) worth $1.2 billion this year after receiving...
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy is planning to file for an initial public offering (IPO) worth $1.2 billion this year after receiving an approval from its shareholders.
According to a regulatory filing, the company aims to raise up to Rs3,750 crore through a fresh issue and around Rs6,664 crore as an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The regulatory filing, prepared after the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Swiggy on April 23, read that “the consent and approval of the shareholders of the company be and is hereby accorded to create, issue, offer, allot and/or transfer of its equity shares up to an aggregate of Rs 37,501 million by the way of a fresh issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount of Rs 66,640 million by certain existing shareholders (OFS)”.