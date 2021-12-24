Bhimavaram: Update computer skills, faculty told

Bhimavaram: Dr UVSN Raju, Associate Professor, NIT Warangal, has said that every three years, engineering faculty must update computer technologies. He was addressing week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Big Data Analytics at Computer Science Engineering Department of SRKR Engineering College here on Thursday. The College CSE HoD Dr V Chadrashaker presided over the programme, which was sponsored by AICTE.

Dr Raju added that Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics are interlinked. In the present world, every technology is available for upgrading knowledge and the only thing needed is dedication and hard work, he noted.

College Secretary and Corresponded Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, SRM university professor Dr Mahesh Kumar and in-charge Principal Dr K Brahma Raju said that plenty of opportunities are available in software for those who acquire new technologies.

Programme coordinator Dr NK Kameswara Rao said that this was the first offline programme after Covid-19.