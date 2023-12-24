Bhimavaram: Vishnu College holds int’l conference

Live
Just In
The ‘First International (Online) Conference on “Recent Advances in Applied Sciences and Engineering (ICRAAE-2023) organised at Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram concluded on Saturday.
Bhimavaram: The ‘First International (Online) Conference on “Recent Advances in Applied Sciences and Engineering (ICRAAE-2023) organised at Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram concluded on Saturday.
The conference was graced by the Principal, G Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Principal, P Srinivasa Raju, Dean (R&D), A Raju and others. The keynote speaker M Kamaraju, Director (AS&A), Senior IEEE Member, Gudlavalleru Engineering College, Gudlavalleru spoke about the recent developments in the area of the Internet of Things (IoT) that grabbed the attention of the audience.
More than 50 research papers were presented by researchers from various parts of India and foreign countries in the conference.
The selection committee selected the best paper from each parallel session and a best-paper award is bestowed on the researchers.
While addressing the participants, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that the international conference saw participation of experts, researchers and scholars from around the world to discuss and share insights on recent advances in applied sciences and engineering.