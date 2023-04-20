Bhimavaram: Women empowerment need of hour

Bhimavaram: The Women Empowerment Cells should strive to bring awareness on the problems and social consciousness among women, said noted physician Dr G Samaram.

He addressed the one-day workshop on 'Gender Sensitisation and Emotional Health' organised by the Women Empowerment Cell of SRKR Engineering College here on Wednesday. Women Empowerment Cell coordinator Dr P Bhuvaneswari presided over the meeting.

Dr Samaram expressed concern over the discrimination in the name of caste and religion and atrocities on women resulting in lack of freedom for women. It is highly deplorable that parents are killing their own children if they went for a love marriage. Every girl should develop self-confidence to lead her own life independently. He emphasised on the importance of humanistic values for a better institution of family.

Dr Samaram underlined the importance of studying the lives of Raja Rammohan Roy and Kandukuri Veeresalingam and other social reformers. "It is sad that equal pay for equal work was not implemented even in 21st century," he noted. Women are competing with men in the education sector which augurs good for society, he added.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju informed the meeting that more and more women are getting placements in the campus interviews with high packages. The college has been giving top priority for women empowerment, he added.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali Secretary G Rashmi said men and women should work together to bring change in society.

Dr P Bhuvaneswari, Innerwheel district president Gandham Sridevi, CSE head Dr V Chandrasekhar, CSC Associate professor Dr GNVG Sirisha, Dr K Aruna Kumari, Hemalata, P Neelima, and others participated in the workshop.