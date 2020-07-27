Bhogapuram issue comes to fore ahead of governor's decision on three capital in AP

As Visakhapatnam district is heading to become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the government has already completed a field survey at the coast of Visakhapatnam near Bhimili. However, the name Bhogapuram is coming up on the screen recently. With this, the topic of executive capital in Visakhapatnam became a topic of discussion across the state. The government is signaling that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital irrespective of Bhogapuram and Bhimili. Jagan Mohan Reddy govt is silently preparing a strategic plan for setting up the capital.

The government is preparing to launch executive capital works in Visakhapatnam. Recently another new decision came to the fore. The name Bhogapuram is mentioned near Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram During the last TDP government, proposals were made for an international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram. For this 2 ,703 acres of land was also acquired. The TDP government has made proposals to set up an airport, an aviation academy and an aircraft repair center along with the airport.

With this, after YSRCP came to power and withdrew 500 acres of land acquired in Bhogapuram as part of reverse tendering. The government is also planning to utilize this 500 acres of land for capital purposes. Responsibility for this has been handed over to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority. Permission has been granted for a Metro Rail project to reach Bhogapuram Airport from Visakhapatnam and funds are being raised for the construction of the metro.

On the other hand, plans are a foot to develop a beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram via Bhimili. Work is in progress to widen the new six-lane highway from Anakapalli to Anandapuram. If all these works are completed, the transport system to Bhogapuram will become a big asset.

Meanwhile, it is being discussed that the surplus land collected for the airport will be allotted to the departments related to the capital.

The government has invited tenders for development work covering an area of ​​360 square kilometers between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram including Vizianagaram, Denkada, Anandapuram, Bhimili and 59 other zones. This responsibility has been handed over to HCP Designing Company, Gujarat. With this, the campaign for the arrival of capital offices in Bhogapuram intensified. In any case, the government is working hard to start executive work in Visakhapatnam. It remains to be seen whether Visakhapatnam will become executive capital.