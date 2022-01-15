Bhogi bonfire wards off evils, brings prosperity: EO Lavanna

Kurnool: As part of week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams, the Srisailam temple authorities organised a Bhogi bonfire on the third-day on Friday. Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna and other staff took part in the bonfire. In the morning, after completion of prayers and maha mangala harathi to the presiding deities, the Bhogi bonfire programme was organised at the temple main entrance, opposite to Gangadhara Mandapam. Prior to starting the event, the archaka swamis and veda pundits have recited sankalpam for the wellbeing of mankind.

Later following the Indian tradition, the authorities piled cow dung cakes, hay and wood and set fire. Later the EO said that the 'Bhogi Mantalu' has great significance in Sankranti festival. It is stated that the Bhogi bonfire will eliminate all evils and ill fortunes and fetch good omen and prosperity. Importantly, to create more awareness about the importance of our traditions and culture, the bonfire programme has been organised, stated Lavanna.