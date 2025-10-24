Bhumana refutes allegations against him on TTD issues

Tirupati: Former TTD Chairman and senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that he will stand by his earlier statement made on April 11 this year at a media conference, where he raised concerns over the high number of cow deaths in TTD cowsheds.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that he only spoke against neglecting cows. He mentioned that police had called him for questioning and that the inquiry was conducted in a decent manner and answered all the questions asked by the police.

Bhumana alleged that some coalition leaders were using abusive language and making baseless accusations instead of responding to his genuine questions. “So far, not a single allegation raised against me has been proven”, he said, adding that some media outlets loyal to those leaders were spreading false information about him. Stating that he is speaking facts only, he dared to prove with evidence and to take action.

Stating that TTD employees have respect for him, he said, “If I must be removed, then remove all 4,700 permanent TTD employees, who also support me”.

Karunakar Reddy also revealed that he had received a confidential letter from the TTD Chairman addressed to the EO on April 18 this year, instructing to stop contractor payments for works at Achyutham, Sripadam blocks and SVIMS store building. He alleged that later on July 25, another confidential letter was circulated to release payments to contractors after certain understandings were made with them. “It was directed to pay the bills of contractors linked to Sripadam Block, Achyutham Block, and SVIMS Cardio-Neuro complex,” he said.

The former chairman claimed that apart from the day of the TTD Board meeting, the chairman had no right to interfere in administrative matters or payment decisions. Except BR Naidu, no other chairman in TTD history has circulated such confidential letters, he added.

Bhumana expressed concern that Balaji Institute Oncology (Cancer) Building, a 400-bed hospital, has been made ineffective. He said, Oncology building, which was brought to TTD by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a model facility for the country, was now being neglected. Later, Karunakar along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha released posters of the public movement against privatisation of government medical colleges. He said a protest rally will be held on October 28 in Tirupati constituency, aiming to seek public support against the move to privatise government medical colleges.