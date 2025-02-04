Bhumana urges SP to provide protection to YSRCP corporators

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and erstwhile Chittoor district party president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that four YSRCP corporators were kidnapped to force them to support the NDA candidate in Deputy Mayor election. He also alleged the TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders unleashed a reign of terror in the university campus and attacked YSRCP corporators, party MP and others when they went to attend municipal council meeting on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Bhumana alleged that four corporators - Anish Royal, Mohan Krishna Yadav, Amarnath Reddy and Anil - were kidnapped when they went to attend council meeting and they hasn’t returned home still, making their family members to worry about their safety. The YSRCP leader criticised that Joint Collector Subham Bansal, who is the presiding officer, allowed TDP leader G Narasimha Yadav into the meeting hall against rules, while police remained silent spectators, when YSRCP corporators were attacked and MLA Arani Srinivasulu and TDP leaders openly threatened and abused the corporators.

TDP won only one seat (division) in the municipal elections, but now resorting to all undemocratic means and allurements to get Deputy Mayor post, making mockery of democracy, he added.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that each corporator were offered Rs 50 lakh to quit YSRCP, while corporators Amarnath Reddy, Sekhar Reddy, and Ajay Kumar properties were destroyed. “The TDP leaders are acting like rowdies, threatening corporators and their family members,” he said and blamed Revenue Minister and also district in-charge Minister Anagani Sathya Prasad as behind all these acts. He further added that YSRCP leaders were also attacked in Chittoor when they went to rescue some of the corporators, who were forcibly taken to the town to pressurise them to leave the party.

He expressed fear over the safety of party corporators including those kidnapped and urged the SP to give protection to them.

He also alleged that TDP leaders were indulged in false propaganda and released videos in which the four corporators denied their kidnapping. It was under pressure and the police should act to rescue the corporators, he added.

MP M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and corporators were present.