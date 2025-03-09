Bhuvaneswari calls for sustainable growth

Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari highlighted the importance of technology in sustainable development while addressing the ALEAP International Conference organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) on International Women’s Day.

As the chief guest at the three-day event, Bhuvaneswari spoke about how advancements like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and renewable energy can help women entrepreneurs build successful and eco-friendly businesses. “We are at a turning point where technology and sustainability can work together to create a better future. Making these tools accessible to everyone is key,” she said. She praised ALEAP for its efforts in supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting digital inclusion and green financing.

Bhuvaneswari emphasised that Industry 4.0, with its smart automation and circular economy models, can help businesses grow while reducing environmental impact. She encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace these innovations to enhance efficiency, create jobs, and drive long-term success.

She also raised concerns about the increasing dangers of cybercrime, stressing that even the most informed individuals, including tech professionals and law enforcement officials, are not immune to online fraud.

Describing cybercriminals as faceless, heartless, and ruthless, she urged people to be more vigilant and called for stronger digital awareness and cybersecurity education. She encouraged individuals to educate their families and communities about online threats, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures in an increasingly digital world.