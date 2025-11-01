Live
- South Korean President Lee urges APEC to embrace AI-driven big changes as opportunity
- UK health agency warns of rising meningitis threat among young people
- Boney Kapoor looks back at his 1986 Vaishno Devi trip when the film industry had come to a halt
- South Korea's Lee, China's Xi set for summit talks, with Seoul saying denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula on agenda
- Dattatreya releases cartoon book honouring Sardar Patel
- MLA distributes essentials to cyclone victims
- UN chief echoes statement urging US to halt airstrikes on boats in Caribbean, Pacific
- India demands Pakistan end ‘grave’ human rights abuses in illegally occupied parts of Kashmir
- Priyanka Chopra enjoys Halloween with husband Nick Jonas & their Ghost Princess Malti
- Telangana likely to receive rains in three days amid expected low pressure
Bhuvaneswari to receive Fellowship Award in London
Will also receive Golden Peacock award for Excellence in corporate governance for Heritage Foods
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will leave for London on Saturday night on a private visit to attend an international awards ceremony.
At the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London on November 4, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods and Managing Trustee of NTR Trust, will be honoured with the Distinguished Fellowship Award–2025. The prestigious honour recognises her contributions to public service, social empowerment, and impactful leadership.
In addition, Heritage Foods has been chosen for the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance under the FMCG category, which will also be presented to Bhuvaneswari during the same event.
The Institute of Directors (IOD) has described Bhuvaneswari as a visionary leader whose initiatives through the NTR Trust have played a major role in promoting social welfare and community empowerment.
The Distinguished Fellowship Award has previously been conferred upon several eminent personalities including former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre chairperson Rajashree Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority CEO Saeed Mohammed, and Hero Enterprises chairman Sanjiv Goenka.
Following the awards event, Chief Minister Naidu is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings with industrialists and members of the Telugu diaspora in London. He is expected to invite global investors to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.
The Chief Minister will return to Andhra Pradesh on November 6, concluding the official and private engagements in the UK.