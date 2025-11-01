Bhuvaneswari to receive Fellowship Award in London

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will leave for London on Saturday night on a private visit to attend an international awards ceremony.

At the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London on November 4, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods and Managing Trustee of NTR Trust, will be honoured with the Distinguished Fellowship Award–2025. The prestigious honour recognises her contributions to public service, social empowerment, and impactful leadership.

In addition, Heritage Foods has been chosen for the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance under the FMCG category, which will also be presented to Bhuvaneswari during the same event.

The Institute of Directors (IOD) has described Bhuvaneswari as a visionary leader whose initiatives through the NTR Trust have played a major role in promoting social welfare and community empowerment.

The Distinguished Fellowship Award has previously been conferred upon several eminent personalities including former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja, Aditya Birla Centre chairperson Rajashree Birla, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority CEO Saeed Mohammed, and Hero Enterprises chairman Sanjiv Goenka.

Following the awards event, Chief Minister Naidu is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings with industrialists and members of the Telugu diaspora in London. He is expected to invite global investors to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The Chief Minister will return to Andhra Pradesh on November 6, concluding the official and private engagements in the UK.