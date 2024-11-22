Bid to revitalise industrial sector in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: Efforts are underway to improve the industrial sector in the district. From 2014 to 2019, land meant for industrial development was redirected by the YSRCP government. Some of this land was taken and given out for housing, as startup industries are now being set up in industrial parks.

Before the 2024 elections, an industrial corridor has been quickly established over 104 acres in Kalavacharla, Rajanagaram Mandal. Basic facilities are being built according to tender rules.

However, complaints have been made that these facilities are not yet in place. After the coalition government formed in the state, there is a renewed focus on industrial parks. Officials from APIIC will start accepting online applications from interested industrial entrepreneurs in January, with land allocations expected in March.

Speaking to The Hans India,’ Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balrama Krishna said that revitalising the industrial sector is a priority.

They aim to provide basic facilities and create local job opportunities.

In the Kalavacharla industrial park, which covers 104.09 acres, infrastructure is being developed at a cost of Rs 20.65 crore.

Selected industries will soon receive land to establish their operations.

The Department of Industries has also received requests for 5 acres in the Kalavacharla area to create graphite-based and ceramic clusters, costing Rs 38 crore through the SPV model. There is interest in developing industries on 23.62 acres in the Jagurupadu village industrial park in Kadiyam Mandal.

Online applications for these industrial parks will open in January. Additionally, 140 people want to establish a furniture cluster on 4 acres in the Vadisaleru area of Rangampeta Mandal during the 2021-22 financial year. The beneficiaries have raised Rs 1.5 crore, while the state government has contributed 20% (Rs 2.99 crore) as a grant. However, the project is stalled due to lack of electricity supply, and Rs 36 lakh is still needed. The coalition government is working to help get this project moving again. Proposals are also being prepared to create an industrial area of over 50 acres in Peddapuram, Kakinada district.

Previously, during the TDP government, MSME parks were set up in Jagurupadu village, Kadiyam Mandal (38.45 acres) and Vemulapalli, Mandapeta Mandal, Konaseema district (30.45 acres), which offered some basic facilities. In Jagurupadu, 201 plots were created, helping 109 people, and in Vemulapalli, 165 plots helped 88 people.

They charged between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per square foot at that time. Later, the YSRCP government took back these lands. Despite the announcement of land allocation in Kalavacharla, one industrial entrepreneur expressed disappointment at not receiving any land.