YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh commented that if development is concentrated in one place, separate state revolutions will arise again. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy's goal was to develop all the areas equally including Amaravati. Jogi Ramesh fumed at Chandrababu and Lokesh alleging them of being fled to Hyderabad for fear of Coronavirus. He alt criticised Lokesh for coming to the state to meet those who went to jail in the murder case. Responding to Lokesh's comments of 40 MLAs will be sent to jail, Ramesh demanded to prove that one MLA is corrupt.

He took a jibe at Lokesh who Challenged the government and skipped to Hyderabad. Ramesh said that people have kept him in jail for last 16 months for the sins they have committed and said Lokesh has no right to talk about Rajareddy. He said Lokesh was no born when Rajareddy was in politics. Jogi Ramesh said the YSRCP MLAs are working for the people in the coronavirus times despite having troubles.



Meanwhile, the central government has reiterated its stand on Andhra Pradesh's three capitals issue. In this view, centre has filed an additional affidavit in Andhra Pradesh High Court stating that there was nowhere mentioned in the bifurcation Act that there should be a single capital to the state rather we only do financial assistance to the capital. "The final decision on the capital issue rests with the state government," centre opined.