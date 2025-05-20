Bill Gates praises Naidu for using technology to strengthen governance

Vijayawada: Bill Gates, founder of Gates Foundation, wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praising his leadership. He stated that Chandrababu’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen governance, improve service delivery, and enhance lives is inspiring. The focus on Al-driven decision-making, real time data systems, and human capital development reflects a model of leadership that is ambitious but also grounded in the realities of what it takes to drive progress.

Bill Gates stated that the Gates Foundation is excited to support Andhra Pradesh in realising this vision, particularly through technical collaboration in health and nutrition, agriculture, and education. He said this partnership between AP and Gates Foundation holds the potential to demonstrate how scalable, tech-enabled solutions can improve programmatic outcomes, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across India and other low-and middle-income countries.

“I was especially intrigued by your plans to strengthen healthcare through wearable technologies, digitised health records, and AI-assisteAd clinical decision-making. In agriculture, the potential to combine Al-enabled advisory services, improved seed varieties, and enhanced soil health monitoring could transform farmer productivity and resilience. Your government’s emphasis on nutrition is equally important, and I’m glad we could explore how evidence-based interventions like Multiple Micronutrient Supplements and IV Iron can further support maternal and child health. The MedTech manufacturing hub in Andhra Pradesh also represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate access to affordable, high-quality diagnostic and clinical devices for underserved communities,” he stated in his letter.

Bill Gates expressed his wish to visit AP during his next visit to India.