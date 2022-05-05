Biometric attendance mandatory for volunteers: Collector Hari Narayanan

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that all the staff including volunteers of Sachivalayams should follow biometric attendance system as per the instructions of government.

The staff and volunteers should strictly adhere to the rules and regulations particularly in respect of attending the office intime and follow biometric attendances system, he stated.

The collector during his visit in Palasamudram mandal on Wednesday inspected Tirumalarajapuram Gram Sachivalayam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the staff and volunteers should create awareness over the welfare schemes of government among people.

It is mandatory on the part of Sachivalayam staff to identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure the fruits of welfare and developmental schemes reach them.

He directed the admin of Sachivalayam to take immediate steps for construction of permanent building to Rythu Bharosa Kendram.

Special attention should be paid for monitoring the implementation of midday meal scheme in all the schools. Palasumudram mandal MPDO Uma Rani and Tahsildar Lakshmi were present.