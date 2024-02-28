Live
Bishop Jayarao Polimera, Head of the Roman Catholic emphasises youth should have talent
On Tuesday, Bishop Jayarao Polimera, Head of the Roman Catholic See in Eluru, emphasized the importance of service and perseverance among the youth. He encouraged them to always stand by the poor and provide their services, even in the face of obstacles. Bishop Polimera was welcomed at the Bishop House in Vidyanagar by local leaders, including Telugu Desam Party President K.S. Jawahar and TDP in-charge Songa Roshan Kumar.
During the event, Bishop Jayarao was honored with traditional gifts and a bouquet of flowers in recognition of his new responsibilities as the head of Visakhapatnam. He praised Songa Roshan for his work with the Mission Hope organization, urging others to follow a similar service philosophy inspired by the life of Jesus Christ. A special prayer was also held to bless former minister Jawahar and Songa Roshan Kumar.
In attendance were various TDP leaders, including Kodali Vijay Babu, Andrew Anil, Nutangi Dorababu, Koppaka Narasiah, Kotaru Dhruvakanth, Thigiripalli Srinivas, as well as representatives from St. Joseph Dental College and the Social Service Center. Overall, the event underscored the importance of service and compassion in one's life, echoing the values espoused by Bishop Jayarao.