BJP accuses YSRCP government of denying MSP to farmers

Guntur: While farmers are protesting across the country demanding MSP for their produce from the central government, former BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana accuses the YSRCP government of denying minimum support price to ryots in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media persons here on Tuesday, Kanna alleged that traders have been purchasing paddy stocks from the farmers at below MSP due to the failure of the YSRCP government. As a result, the farmers are incurring losses. He along with BJP state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna and party leader Talla Venkatesh Yadav observed Deeksha to highlight plight of the farmers here on Tuesday.

He said that farmers are not getting payment for paddy stocks sold within the stipulated time and added that they have been waiting for months together for payments. He demanded that the State government take steps to pay dues to the paddy farmers who have sold paddy stocks.

He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of Assembly elections assured that he would set up the price stabilisation fund with Rs 3000 crore to get a better price to the farmers and allotted Rs 500 crore after came to power. He alleged that the state government is neglecting the mechanisation in agriculture and drip irrigation. He blamed the state government for not releasing the subsidy on agriculture tools though the Central government had released subsidies on the same.

Minority Morcha state vice-president Nizamuddin, BJP leaders Neelam Prasad, Vanama Narendra, Polisetty Raghu were present.