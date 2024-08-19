BJP activist hacked to death at Adoni

Adoni (Kurnool district): A BJP activist was brutally hacked to death at Pedda Harivanam village in Adoni constituency on Monday early hours. The deceased has been identified as Uppari Sekanna. The Adoni DSP Somanna said that they have received information that Sekanna was killed after slitting his throat.

Based on the information the police rushed to the spot and pursued the situations. Sekanna who was sleeping in front of the house was killed by slitting his throat. It is learnt that the deceased has two wives and some time ago his second wife filed a case against Sekanna over family despite.

Sekanna used to migrate to Bangalore to earn bread and butter as a beldar. The murder is nowhere related to politics. However the police have filed a case under relevant sections and it is under probe. The actual facts would come to fore after a thorough investigation, stated the DSP.