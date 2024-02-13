BJP alleges plot behind YSRCP slogan ‘Why Not 175’

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that there is a big conspiracy behind the YSRCP slogan of ‘Why Not 175’ in the state. She said the ruling party is planning to retain power in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with the help of fake voters and fake Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). She said the YSRCP is changing the in-charges of the Assembly constituencies and enrolling fake votes in the constituencies.

Purandeswari said the BJP had complained to the Election Commission on the fake voters in Chittoor district and some officials were suspended after a detailed inquiry was conducted in the case. The state BJP chief addressed the party leaders at the state party office in Vijayawada on Monday where some entrepreneurs joined the party. Purandeswari said the YSRCP Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini has been appointed as the in-charge of the Guntur West constituency and 10,000 of her supporters’ names are being enrolled in Guntur city. She urged the BJP cadres to be cautious and prevent enrolment of bogus voters.

She said Andhra Pradesh was developed with the funds allocated by the Central government and the people of the state also understand this. She said the BJP will launch ‘Praja Poru’ programme in the state on February 20 and continue it till February 29. She welcomed some entrepreneurs Bala Nagireddy, Kavuri Vasu, E Ramachandra Reddy, Inabattina Subbarao, Khadar Vali and others. BJP leaders S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Lanka Dinakar and Shaik Baji were present.