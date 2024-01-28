Live
- Importance of HPV vaccine for men
- Krishna ZP approves surplus budget of `226.32 cr for 2024-25
- I will not contest in 2024 general elections; MP Galla Jayadev
- Telangana govt. makes arrangements for the SSC examinations, extenda deadline for fee payment
- Opportunity for all who worked for the party; This is the High Command Sutra: DCM DK Shivakumar
- NGT seeks report on encroachments of waterbodies, wetlands in TN
- Delhi records 6 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'severe'
- 'One Nation One Election' committee meets ex-judges, politicians
- Eagerly looking forward to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi
- 10th Global Konkan Festival to unveil vision for sustainable development
Just In
BJP appoints in-charges for five clusters
BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari appointed cluster in-charges and co-incharges for five clusters of the state
Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari appointed cluster in-charges and co-incharges for five clusters of the state. G Seeta Ramanjaneya Chowdary and P V N Madhav were appointed as the in-charge and co-incharge of cluster one comprising Lok Sabha constituencies of Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.
S Kasi Viswanadha Raju and Koduri Lakshminarayana appointed for the cluster 2 comprising Lok Sabha seats of Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram and Eluru. V Srinivasa Raju and Matta Prasad for the cluster 3 which has Lok Sabha sats of Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla and Narasaraopet.
S Dayakara Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas has been appointed for cluster 4 which has segments of Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet. For cluster 5, which consists of Lok Sabha constituencies of Kadapa, Hindupur, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal, the in-charge and co-incharges are B Venkata Siva Narayana and K Yalla Reddy. Besides, Samyojaks are also appointed on Saturday. As the election activities gain momentum in the state, the BJP is acting swiftly and appointed the in-charges for five clusters.