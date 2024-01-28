BJP appoints in-charges for five clusters

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari appointed cluster in-charges and co-incharges for five clusters of the state. G Seeta Ramanjaneya Chowdary and P V N Madhav were appointed as the in-charge and co-incharge of cluster one comprising Lok Sabha constituencies of Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

S Kasi Viswanadha Raju and Koduri Lakshminarayana appointed for the cluster 2 comprising Lok Sabha seats of Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Narasapuram and Eluru. V Srinivasa Raju and Matta Prasad for the cluster 3 which has Lok Sabha sats of Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla and Narasaraopet.

S Dayakara Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas has been appointed for cluster 4 which has segments of Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet. For cluster 5, which consists of Lok Sabha constituencies of Kadapa, Hindupur, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal, the in-charge and co-incharges are B Venkata Siva Narayana and K Yalla Reddy. Besides, Samyojaks are also appointed on Saturday. As the election activities gain momentum in the state, the BJP is acting swiftly and appointed the in-charges for five clusters.