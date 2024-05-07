BJP big danger to country, says Sridhar Babu

Rajamahendravaram: Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT, Industries, and Legislative Affairs Minister said that the BJP which came to power in the country by saying that it would provide jobs to 10 crore people in five years, has deceived the youth and in the last 10 years only 7.31 lakh jobs have been provided.

He spoke at a media conference at the Rajahmundry Congress Parliament Election Office here on Monday. He called upon the people to reject the BJP at the Centre and TDP and YSRCP in the State based on the rule of the last 10 years.

Sridhar Babu warned that if BJP comes to power again, it will be a big danger to the country. He lashed out at the BJP for damaging the spirit of the Constitution and conspiring to remove reservations. He lamented that people are living peacefully in the secular system, but BJP is trying to destroy that spirit. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra have received good response. Rahul knew the problems of the people, and assured them to solve those, he said.

Sridhar Babu said that only Rahul Gandhi’s rule can provide solace to the poor, weaker sections, and minorities of the country. He said that after Congress comes to power, AP will get special status. He criticized the BJP for spreading false propaganda against the Congress through fake, morphing videos and false information. BJP is spreading evil propaganda against Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru also, he alleged.

Sridhar Babu said that the Congress is still following the Gandhian way and the non-violent path of the freedom struggle. He made it clear that the truth will always prevail and the Congress will wait for people to understand the evil designs of the BJP.

Sridhar Babu urged people to vote for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju and other Congress candidates contesting from various Assembly constituencies in the district.