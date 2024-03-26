BJP campaigns in Thottambedu mandal, urges people to give a chance in the state

On the directions of BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari and State Secretary Kola Anand, the BJP leaders, were seen distributing Pamphlets door-to-door in a local village at Poiya Panchayat Center in Thottambedu mandal. The leaders, under the guidance of mandal party president Vedam Krishnaiah, urged voters to support BJP leader Kola Anand Kumar in the upcoming general elections for the position of MLA.

The pamphlets highlighted the various welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of the poor, youth, women, and farmers. The leaders emphasized Kola Anand Kumar's dedication to public service and his commitment to addressing the issues faced by the people in Srikalahasti Constituency. They urged voters to give him an opportunity to serve as their MLA and contribute to the development of Srikalahasti.

The leaders also mentioned the importance of supporting the BJP for the overall economic growth and well-being of the country. They encouraged voters to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure a double engine government that would work towards the progress of Srikalahasti.

The event was attended by various party members including District Secretary Melagaram Subramaniam Reddy, Assembly Co-Convenor Kondeti Gopal, Mandal Presidents Vedam Krishnaiah, and other prominent leaders.