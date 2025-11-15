BJP celebrates Bihar victory

Vijayawada: Jubilant scenes prevailed at BJP State office here on Friday as party leaders and cadre celebrated NDA’s impressive victory in Bihar Assembly elections. The office echoed with slogans, sweets distribution, and bursting of crackers as leaders hailed people of Bihar for giving BJP its highest-ever mandate in the State.

BJP State official spokesperson Sadhineni Yamini said that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘poisonous campaign’ targeting youth was rejected by the electorate. She asserted that every major central scheme under PM Narendra Modi benefited women and backward classes, who strongly supported NDA.

BJP office in-charge Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju said people of Bihar had given a historic verdict by ensuring BJP won most of the seats for the first time. He said 68% of voter turnout reflected people’s confidence in the party’s governance. “The allegations of vote theft made by the Opposition were rejected by people. Bihar has witnessed visible development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he said, adding that same trend would continue in the upcoming elections across the country.

Party NTR district president Adduri Sriram said people of Bihar handed a clear and decisive majority to NDA owing to good governance and welfare programmes. He stated voters dismissed ‘vote theft’ allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and said it was Congress that historically indulged in such practices.

He added that people were fed up with lawlessness and disorder under previous regimes. State leaders, including Boddu Nagalakshmi, Syed Basha, Shaik Baji, Paila Suresh Babu, Avvaru Bullebbai, Muvvala Venkata Subbaiah, Tatineni Sri Ram, Piyush Desai, Nutulapati Bala, Taduwai Ramakrishna, Ravindra Reddy, and others, participated in the celebrations.